Aspirot pocketed two assists Tuesday during the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Sabres in Game 2 of their first-round series.

The rookie defenseman helped set up Viktor Arvidsson tallies in the second and third periods. Aspirot hadn't produced any points at all in eight April games leading into Tuesday, including a Game 1 loss, but he's been finding other ways to contribute with seven blocked shots and four hits through two games to begin the series.