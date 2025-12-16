Aspirot (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.

In a corresponding move, Boston claimed Vladislav Kolyachonok off waivers from Dallas. Aspirot will miss his second straight game against Utah on Tuesday and won't be eligible to play against Edmonton on Thursday. Still, it's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He has registered one goal, 12 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and 32 hits through 19 NHL appearances this season.