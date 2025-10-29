Korpisalo stopped 33 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Korpisalo snapped his three-game losing streak with a strong performance. It didn't begin well, as the Islanders had two goals within five minutes, but he was able to settle in and allow the Bruins to make their comeback with a strong second period. Korpisalo is 2-3-0 with a 3.62 GAA and an .870 save percentage over five contests. He's in a backup role behind Jeremy Swayman, though three back-to-back sets have allowed Korpisalo some early playing time. The Bruins' next game is at home versus the Sabres on Thursday.