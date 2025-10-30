Harris underwent surgery Monday for a right ankle fracture and is expected to miss the next two months, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports Thursday.

Harris was last in the lineup Oct. 21 because of the injury. He has a goal and two points in five appearances this season. The 25-year-old also had a goal, five points, 23 hits and 35 blocks in 33 regular-season outings with Columbus in 2024-25. Harris will likely routinely shift between being part of the third pairing and a healthy scratch after he's recovered from his injury.