Khusnutdinov is signing a three-year, $11.85 million contract extension with the Bruins on Wednesday, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Khusnutdinov had a career-best year during his first full season with the Bruins last year, racking up 15 goals, 18 assists, 42 hits, 39 blocked shots and 16 PIM while averaging 14:30 of ice time. He's recorded two goals and five points across his first 10 regular-season appearances during the 2026-27 campaign and will be rewarded with a multi-year deal with Boston.