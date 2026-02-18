default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

DiPietro was recalled from AHL Providence on an emergency basis Wednesday.

The Bruins have resumed practicing with just over a week remaining before the NHL season resumes, and DiPietro will fill in for the team while Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo are competing at the Olympics. It seems likely that DiPietro will return to the AHL once Swayman and Korpisalo rejoin the team.

More News