DiPietro stopped 25 of 27 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

DiPietro has been chasing his first NHL win since 2018-19 when he debuted with the Canucks. The 27-year-old finally got it Friday, though he had a shaky start when he allowed two goals late in the first period. This was his second start of the campaign, and he's allowed a modest five goals on 56 shots so far while going 1-1-0. DiPietro isn't likely to see a lot of time behind Jeremy Swayman, who will probably get the nod Saturday versus the Kings.