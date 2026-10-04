DiPietro stopped 26 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Wild. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Wild controlled the last two periods, but DiPietro put in a fairly good effort. The 27-year-old netminder is filling an NHL role on a full-time basis for the first time. DiPietro has some fantasy upside in more favorable matchups than this one, but his playing time could be limited to 20-25 games as Jeremy Swayman's backup. The Bruins don't have a back-to-back over the next week, so it's unclear if DiPietro will get another chance to resume the hunt for his first win in the near future.

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