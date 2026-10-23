DiPietro made 28 saves in a 6-0 win over the Predators on Thursday.

It was DiPietro's first NHL shutout and his second NHL win. His first came last Friday in a 4-2 victory against the Ducks. It's been a long haul for DiPietro, who made his NHL debut in 2018-19 with Vancouver. He had started two games and appeared in four before this season, spending the rest of his pro career in the AHL. DiPietro has talent -- he went 34-8-1 with three shutouts, a 1.91 GAA and .930 save percentage last season with Providence of the AHL. And now he has finally gotten his shot at an NHL gig. Expect him to get about 25 starts this season, and at this rate, he's going to deliver strong totals in daily formats given his talent and the strong team system.