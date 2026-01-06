Jeannot (undisclosed) practiced fully Monday in Seattle, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.

Jeannot worked on the fourth line at Monday's practice, which could be an indication that he will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Kraken. The 28-year-old has missed four games in a row due to his undisclosed injury. Jeannot has garnered four goals, 15 points, 113 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-1 rating across 38 appearances in 2025-26.