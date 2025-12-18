Jeannot (illness) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Oilers, Adam Pellerin of NESN reports.

Head coach Marco Sturm said Wednesday that Jeannot is dealing with an illness, but the issue won't prevent the 28-year-old from suiting up a day later. Jeannot has gotten on the scoresheet in four of seven appearances this month, recording four assists, 33 hits, four blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 14:05 of ice time across that span.