Newhook signed a four-year, $11.6 million contract with Montreal on Tuesday.

Newhook, who was a restricted free agent, was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with the Avalanche on June 27. He produced 14 goals, 30 points and 60 hits in 82 games last season. The 22-year-old forward is projected to occupy a middle-six role with Montreal during the 2023-24 campaign.