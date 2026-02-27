Canadiens' Alex Newhook: Nabs helper in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newhook recorded a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Newhook missed more than three months while recovering from a fractured ankle. The 25-year-old's injury derailed what was shaping up as a breakout season -- he's at 13 points, 25 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-7 rating over 18 appearances. Keep an eye on him in fantasy, though approach with caution, as he returned in a third-line role with 13:18 of ice time.
