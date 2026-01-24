Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Back in action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Texier (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday against Boston, as reports.
Texier missed a pair of games with the injury. Texier will replace Joe Veleno is the lineup. Texier has seven goals and nine assists in 27 games with the Canadiens since his contract was terminated from St. Louis on Nov. 22.
