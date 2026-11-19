Fowler stopped 28 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Fowler put in a good performance to get out of New Jersey with a narrow win. The 21-year-old netminder has allowed 11 goals over his last five games, going 3-1-1 in that span. He continues to impress in the starting role for the Canadiens this year, going 10-2-2 with a 2.19 GAA and a .924 save percentage across 14 starts. Jakub Dobes will get the nod on the road versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, but expect Fowler back between the pipes versus the Flyers on Saturday.