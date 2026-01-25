Evans logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Evans picked up his first point in four games since returning from a lower-body injury. He missed 13 contests with the issue, and he's retaken a third-line spot. The 29-year-old has 11 points, 38 shots on net, 45 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 38 appearances this season. Evans should be a regular in the lineup thanks to his defensive prowess.