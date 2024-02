Evans scored a goal on six shots and had a block over 15:57 of ice time in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

Evans was left alone in front to backhand a rebound past Jonathan Quick for his second goal in as many games. The second-line center must be feeling it, as he's fired nine shots on goal over the two games. That equals the same number of SOG he had during the 16 games prior to his scoring streak.