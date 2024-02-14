Evans scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Anaheim. He added one block and one hit to his line over 16:39 of ice time.

Evans and Tanner Pearson worked a give-and-go to perfection, as Evans went forehand-backhand and roofed Montreal's first goal. While he skates on the second line, Evans' offense doesn't track as a second-line center. The tally snapped a 24-game run without a goal, and he has just five points during that stretch. Evans now has three goals and 12 assists over 53 contests.