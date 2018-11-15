Evans has five goals on 25 shots along with five assists through 16 games for AHL Laval, Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Evans, the four-year graduate of the University of Notre Dame, was sidelined by a concussion in September but has rapidly assimilated to the pace of the AHL game. Scoring on 20 percent of shots is an indicator of Evans' offensive potential, but development will be measured on his ability to play 200 feet. "For a guy who got to rookie camp and got hit pretty hard with a concussion... he's been buying in and really investing in what needs to be done in his game to become an NHL player," Laval head coach Joel Bouchard said. "His defensive game's improving. It's give and take. He's investing, so he's getting ice time and opportunity." Evans will continue his development at Laval, where not only is the pace of hockey greater than college, but the volume of games in a season is nearly double to what the 22-year-old is accustomed to playing.