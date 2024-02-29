Struble (lower body) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Struble is with the Canadiens on their road trip, but he will miss a third straight game. His next chance to play is Saturday versus the Lightning.
