Drouin (upper body) is practicing in a regular jersey Thursday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Drouin has missed the last seven games with the injury. He has yet to find the back of the net in 28 games, but does have 12 assists, including five in his last five games. He could return to the lineup as early as Saturday against the Islanders, the Canadiens' next contest.
