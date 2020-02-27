Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Still dealing with ankle issue
Drouin will not be in the lineup versus the Rangers on Thursday due to his lingering ankle problem.
Drouin previously missed a Feb. 15 clash with Dallas as a result of his ankle injury and apparently was playing through the issue in his last four outings. Since returning from a wrist injury that cost him 37 games earlier this year, the Quebec native has yet to get onto the scoresheet and is pointless in his last eight appearances. With the 24-year-old sidelined, it could be an opportunity for Artturi Lehkonen or Paul Byron to slot into a top-six role.
