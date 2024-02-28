Harris had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Arizona. He finished with four shots on net, two blocks and one hit.

After blocking a shot at the point, Harris led a two-on-one break and, using Josh Anderson as a decoy, changed the angle to beat Connor Ingram to the far side. He later assisted on Tanner Pearson's game winner. The defenseman recorded his first points in four games since returning from an upper-body injury. Harris has two goals, six assists and 49 blocks through 35 contests.