Slafkovsky recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Slafkovsky recorded his two scoring contributions in the second half, assisting on Oliver Kapanen's goal at the 11:59 mark and then burying a slap shot past Jake Oettinger with 1:21 left in the frame. The 21-year-old winger continues to thrive in an expanded role and has been delivering solid numbers as a top-six forward. He has posted five multi-point games in his last seven contests.