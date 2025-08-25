Dach (knee) participated in an informal skate with his teammates Monday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

After undergoing knee surgery Feb. 28, Dach missed the final 25 games of the 2024-25 regular season and all five of Montreal's playoff outings. Barring a setback in his recovery, he should be available for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, though his participation in training camp could be limited. Dach will be in the mix for a middle-six role with the Canadiens this season, and he will have decent value in banger leagues if he stays healthy.