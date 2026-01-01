Matheson will miss Thursday's game against Carolina because of an upper-body injury.

Matheson has four goals, 18 points, 18 PIM, 23 hits and 83 blocks in 37 appearances in 2025-26. Jayden Struble was already expected to draw into the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday. However, Adam Engstrom was originally projected to head to the press box to accommodate Struble's inclusion, but Engstrom will instead remain in the lineup due to Matheson's absence.