The Canadiens announced Thursday that Suzuki is expected to miss 2-4 weeks due to an upper-body injury.

Suzuki had appeared in 546 consecutive regular-season games for Montreal, but his iron-man streak will come to an end early in the 2026-27 campaign due to his upper-body injury. He was off to a solid start to begin the year, recording five goals, seven assists, 14 hits, seven blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 21:47 of ice time across his first nine appearances of the regular season. Given his return timetable, the 27-year-old will likely be in the mix to return in early-to-mid November.