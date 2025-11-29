Canadiens' Zachary Bolduc: Two-point performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bolduc recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Bolduc has been on a tear of late and has recorded back-to-back multi-point performances while also tallying six total points (two goals, four assists) over his last four games. That comes after a nine-game stretch in which he didn't record a single point, though. That lack of consistency makes Bolduc a player hard to trust in most formats, even if he owns a steady top-six role in Montreal's lineup.
More News
-
Canadiens' Zachary Bolduc: Breaks out with three points•
-
Canadiens' Zachary Bolduc: Logs helper Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Zachary Bolduc: Power-play tally in win•
-
Canadiens' Zachary Bolduc: Goal streak at three games•
-
Canadiens' Zachary Bolduc: Scores again Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Zachary Bolduc: Finds back of net in Montreal debut•