Bolduc recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Bolduc has been on a tear of late and has recorded back-to-back multi-point performances while also tallying six total points (two goals, four assists) over his last four games. That comes after a nine-game stretch in which he didn't record a single point, though. That lack of consistency makes Bolduc a player hard to trust in most formats, even if he owns a steady top-six role in Montreal's lineup.