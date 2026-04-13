Canadiens' Zachary Bolduc: Two points vs. Islanders
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bolduc had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders. He also recorded five hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating.
Bolduc was coming off back-to-back healthy scratches, but he returned to the lineup with a strong showing, posting his first multi-point performance since March 26 in a 2-1 win over Columbus. That said, that was also the last time he had recorded a point of any nature, and as a fourth-line forward, Bolduc isn't expected to have a ton of upside in almost any format any time soon. He has some appeal in deep leagues that reward physicality numbers, though, such as hits and blocked shots.
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