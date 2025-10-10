Bains notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Bains set up the second of Filip Chytil's goals in the contest. The two have started the year on the Canucks' second line alongside Conor Garland. It's not a particularly notable trio, but it's encouraging for Bains that he's seeing middle-six minutes. He's a tough customer, but fantasy managers shouldn't be expecting the 24-year-old to produce much offense -- prior to Thursday, he had just one goal, 12 shots and 24 hits over his first 21 NHL appearances across the last two seasons.