Silovs surrendered four goals on 18 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Silovs took his first loss at the NHL level this season, as he couldn't stop the Coyotes' second line. He's faced no more than 23 shots in any of his four games, posting a 3-0-1 record despite allowing 10 goals on 84 shots. Thatcher Demko (knee) could be back Saturday versus the Oilers, and while it's possible Silovs stays in the NHL as a third goalie, his playing time would likely be next to nothing in the postseason.