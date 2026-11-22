Boeser logged three assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Vancouver's ties to Minnesota were all over this contest. All three goals -- two by Marco Rossi and one from Zeev Buium -- came from players the Wild traded to acquire Quinn Hughes, and Boeser, a Minnesota native, assisted on all of the tallies. During his 10-game point streak, Boeser has amassed four goals and 11 assists. He's up to eight tallies, 19 helpers, 42 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-11 rating through 25 appearances this season.