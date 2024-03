DeSmith was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, an indication he'll guard the cage at home versus the Sabres.

DeSmith continues to see an uptick in opportunities with Thatcher Demko (knee) sidelined. In his first season with Vancouver, the 32-year-old DeSmith is 8-5-6 with one shutout and a 2.87 GAA in 21 contests. If Demko is out for much longer, the team may have to give a start or two to Arturs Silovs.