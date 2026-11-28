DeSmith made 15 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Blues on Friday. He allowed four goals.

DeSmith is 2-3-1 with a 2.63 GAA and .892 save percentage in six starts (seven appearances) this season. The netminder has been one of the NHL's most successful backups his entire career, but this season has been a test for the 35-year-old netminder. DeSmith's infrequent usage is likely at play -- Jake Oettinger is among the NHL's best this season, and he sits first in the NHL in shutouts, second in wins (13), fourth in GAA (2.07) and seventh in save percentage (.912). DeSmith's numbers will pick up with a bit more playing time, and at some point Oettinger will need a rest.