DeSmith allowed two goals on three shots in relief of Jake Oettinger in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Jets.

DeSmith played most of the third period, but he struggled against little traffic. Oettinger's removal was performance-related -- he allowed six goals on 27 shots. DeSmith has a 2.70 GAA and an .894 save percentage over five games this season. The Stars are set for a back-to-back over the weekend, hosting the Sabres on Saturday and the Panthers on Sunday. Expect DeSmith and Oettinger to split those games.