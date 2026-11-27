DeSmith will patrol the road crease in Friday's clash against the Blues, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

DeSmith is set to make his first start since Nov. 15, when he stood on his head to help the Stars defeat the Panthers 2-1 in overtime. Overall, the 35-year-old netminder has a 2-2-1 record, a 2.36 GAA and a .906 save percentage over six appearances this season. He remains one of the league's best backup options, but his workload is capped by the frequent usage of Jake Oettinger. DeSmith is a strong spot start in fantasy for Friday's test against the Blues, who rank 12th in the NHL with 3.28 goals per game this season.