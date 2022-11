Bear provided a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over Colorado.

Bear has two goals and four points in 11 games this season. He had 21 points in 71 contests with Edmonton in 2019-20, but he's never done better than that offensively and he'll have trouble surpassing that career high this season. He did enter Wednesday's game averaging a respectable 18:52 of ice time, but Vancouver almost never deploys him on the power play.