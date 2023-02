Bear (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

In a corresponding move, Noah Juulsen was summoned from AHL Abbotsford. Bear was injured in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Boston after taking a deflected puck to the face. He will miss at least the next three games. Bear has 14 points, 64 shots on goal, 60 blocks and 32 hits in 46 contests this campaign.