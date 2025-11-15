Hronek was removed from Friday's game versus the Hurricanes by the concussion spotter, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

It's unclear if Hronek has suffered a concussion, as the results of his evaluation were not revealed after the contest. He took an elbow to the head from Andrei Svechnikov late in the game. Hronek's status for Sunday's game versus the Lightning will be in doubt until more information is available.