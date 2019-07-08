Canucks' Francis Perron: Back with Vancouver
Perron signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Monday.
The 23-year-old will stick around in the organization after recording a career-high 47 points across 63 games for AHL San Jose in 2018-19. He could make his NHL debut at some point during the upcoming campaign if injuries thin the Canucks' depth at forward.
