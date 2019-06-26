Canucks' Francis Perron: Given qualifying offer
Vancouver extended a qualifying offer to Perron on Tuesday.
Perron had a strong season in the AHL in 2018-19, racking up 18 goals and 47 points in 63 games. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 2014 seventh-round pick make his NHL debut in 2019-20.
