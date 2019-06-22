Sharks' Francis Perron: Traded once again
Perron was traded to Vanouver along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for Tom Pyatt and a sixth-round pick at the draft Saturday.
Perron spent just one year in the Sharks' organization after being acquired in the Erik Karlsson trade last offseason. His chances of making an impact at the NHL level remain minimal.
