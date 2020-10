Perron was not among the players to receive a qualifying offer from the Canucks. He will become a UFA on Friday.

Perron produced 18 points in 42 games with AHL Utica in 2019-20, a massive decline from his 47-point campaign with AHL San Jose a year earlier. He didn't do enough for the Canucks to keep him in the fold, and he'll now likely seek out a minor-league deal elsewhere ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.