Rossi (lower body) is expected to be sidelined for 2-3 more weeks, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports Monday.

Rossi's timeline puts him in danger of not returning before the Olympic break. In his eight games with the Canucks since being acquired via trade, the 24-year-old center has notched one goal, one assist and nine shots. At this point, there is little chance that Rossi will reach the 60-point threshold as he did last season, and he could be at risk of missing the 40-point mark.