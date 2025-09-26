Hoglander (sprained ankle) is week-to-week after he was injured against the Flames on Wednesday, according to Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Hoglander was expected to start the season on the second line, alongside Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimaki. Evander Kane is considered likely to move up to the second line in Hoglander's absence. Hoglander had only eight goals in 72 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, a big drop from the 24 goals he potted during the 2023-24 campaign.