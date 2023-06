Juulsen, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent Saturday, signed a two-year, two-way contract with Vancouver on Friday.

Juulsen had three goals and 20 points in 49 AHL contests with Abbotsford in 2022-23. He also appeared in 12 games with Vancouver, recording a plus-1 rating, five shots, 43 hits and 16 blocks in that span.