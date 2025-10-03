Demko (personal) was the first goalie to leave the ice Friday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating he'll guard the home games against the Oilers.

Demko had been away from the club for personal reasons but has rejoined his teammates ahead of Friday's preseason finale. Injuries limited the 29-year-old backstop to just 23 regular-season outings last year in which he went 10-8-3 with a 2.90 GAA and one shutout. If Demko can avoid a stint in the infirmary, he should be capable of playing 50-plus games this year and pushing for the 30-win threshold.