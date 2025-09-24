Demko is set to get the home start for Wednesday's preseason game against Calgary, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Demko might not end up playing the full game, given that it's still early in the preseason. He's trying to put an injury-riddled campaign behind him in which he posted a 10-8-3 record, 2.90 GAA and .889 save percentage across 23 appearances with Vancouver. If Demko stays healthy, he could bounce back in a big way this year.