Demko allowed three goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Demko had a good first two periods before showing some shakiness in the third, but the Canucks' offense kept things even. This was Demko's second win in his last three outings, but Spencer Martin has won three starts in a row to generate a challenge for the starting role in Vancouver. The 26-year-old Demko now has a 3-9-2 record with a 3.81 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 14 games. The Canucks open a homestand Tuesday versus the Capitals.