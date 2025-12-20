Demko stopped 22 of 23 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Demko was excellent between the pipes and extended his sizzling run of play. Aside from notching three wins in a row, Demko has also allowed just two goals on 72 shots over that span -- good for an impressive .972 save percentage. He should come down to earth at some point, but Demko will aim to keep his run going for as long as he can. The Canucks are playing on a back-to-back Saturday at Boston, but Demko isn't expected to start that game, meaning he should get the nod against the Flyers on Monday.